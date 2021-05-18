Northern Montana Health Care named one of the top rural hospitals in the country

GREAT FALLS- This year Northern Montana Health Care is being recognized for the first time as one of the top 100 rural and community hospitals across the country.

After being recognized for Top Performance Improvement Leaders back in 2008, health workers in the Havre community are being recognized once again despite taking on a rough year.

Chartis Center for Rural Health released its annual report recognizing the health care, along with three other hospitals across the state, Bozeman Health Deaconess, Kalispell Regional, and St. Peter's.

Each care center is assessed using the Hospital Strength Index, which focuses on points like outcomes, patient perspective, and cost.

With health care workers taking on one of the toughest years ever, this recognition makes it all worth it.

"With the year that we've had this past year with all of the hurdles and things that have popped up with covid, and restrictions and PPE, we're just thrilled that we were able to maintain our high level of customer service throughout all that," said Julianne LaSmith, marketing, and public relations coordinator.

While many hospitals share similar experiences facing this pandemic, Northern Montana Health Care believes it was their staff that got them through.

"I think we have some dynamite employees, and we care about our jobs, we care about working here. We care about our employees as the organization; we did not furlough any employees during this. We made sure that everyone that wanted work had work, and I think our employees are so devoted to their patients, to our residents, to our medical providers, to the community, that I think it just would be inconceivable that we would let ourselves down in that way. "