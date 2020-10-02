MADERA COUNTY, CA - As wildfires continue burning on the West Coast, a firefighting team from Montana’s Northern Rockies touched down in California, and Montana Right Now reached out to see how they’re giving local crews a helping hand against one of the area’s biggest blazes.
With over 300,000 acres burnt in the span of a month, Northern Rockies Incident Management Team No.4 with members from Great Falls, Billings and Kalispell, took command of the Creek Fire's North side after arriving just a few days ago.
Following multiple evacuation orders and hundreds of destroyed buildings, Team No.4 joined the fray in keeping flames at bay. Together, all 60 personnel tackle the fires head-on and push through dead trees to cool down potential hotspots amidst hot temperatures.
“These are roads that firefighters are using to access areas that need direct attack or fire operations, so handling that hazardous situation can be a challenge that we’re mitigating through [removing fallen timber],” said Kira Powell, the team’s public information officer.
The fire started at a single point in the Big Creek area between Shaver and Huntington Lakes, though the cause remains unknown as investigations continue. It’s currently contained at 45% as of the writing of this article, according to InciWeb.
However long it takes, Powell says she and her team are happy to help out where they can. Depending on how the situation develops, the 60 person group plans on returning to Montana in late October.