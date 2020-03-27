GREAT FALLS- North Western Energy says their crews will not enter customers’ property, except under very limited circumstances, to maintain social distancing.
NWE says they’re maintaining social distancing in order to keep their employees safe and prepared to do the work needed.
The public is asked to give employees six feet of space or more for social distancing as well.
“This is a difficult change from our typical practice, we are members of the communities where we work and we want to help our neighbors,” said NorthWestern Energy Vice President Customer Care, Communications and Human Resources Bobbi Schroeppel in a release. “But right now, that means keeping a safe distance from others.”
Customers are also being asked to contact heating, ventilation and air conditioning service professionals to relight pilot lights and to check the operating conditions of their heating and cooling systems and water heaters.
Crews from NWE will still respond to carbon monoxide concerns, complete new service connections and incidents when service lines are damaged and ensure that NWE’s systems are operating safely.
On March 14, NWE also announced they will suspend most disconnection services and late fees for households and small businesses facing hardships because of the coronavirus.
Customers are asked to contact NWE now if they are concerned about their ability to pay their bill and to set up payment arrangements.
If you have any questions about your service or bills, you can contact NorthWestern Energy at 888-467-2669 or 800-245-6977.
The full release from NorthWestern Energy can be read on their website here.