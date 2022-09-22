GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The public is being warned to stay out of the Missouri River in the area of Rainbow Dam while NorthWestern Energy has the water drawn down.
On Sept. 25, NorthWestern Energy will begin drawing down Rainbow Reservoir about 11 feet from the current full-pool level to replace wooden flash boards on the face of the dam.
Construction will take place over five days and the reservoir will be back to full pool by Oct. 6.
“The wooden flash boards were last replaced in 2004,” said NorthWestern Energy Hydro Plant Foreman Dereck Besich. “The aged boards are leaking water which requires a high level of maintenance and frequent repairs. Replacing the boards will reduce maintenance and make the dam perform more efficiently.”
NorthWestern Energy says people and pets should not enter the riverbed as deep mud, slippery rocks and the short duration of the water drawdown will create safety hazards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.