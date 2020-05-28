GREAT FALLS - NorthWestern Energy announced power outages in the Great Falls area Thursday beginning at 10:15 a.m.
According to a Tweet from NorthWestern Energy, the power should be off for about an hour.
Customers in Great Falls will be experiencing a power outage staring at 10:15 am this morning. It's expected to last for about an hour. You can find the most up-to-date outage information and sign up for alerts at https://t.co/W5gB7EdaFg. Thank you for your patience. ^bp— NorthWestern Energy (@NWEinfo) May 28, 2020
