GREAT FALLS - No parks or playgrounds are closed yet but there have been notices put up in order to alert people to certain health risks and practicing proper social distancing.
"You know we are encouraging folks to go out and use the trail but again abide by the social distancing be respectful to others. At Gibson Park and west bank we do have our restrooms open there and we have five vault restrooms that are open on the trail that is sanitized at least twice a day if not more,” said Steve Herrig, Director of Parks and Rec, Great Falls.
There are notices put out that highlight the fact that the equipment at these locations is not sanitized and could present a risk to those who make the decision to touch or use it.
Vanderbilt infectious disease expert doctor William Schaffer says parents should reconsider group play dates, parents.
Think twice about letting your kids play soccer with friends, and avoid the local playground jungle gyms and monkey bars.
We were told that while parks and playgrounds will continue to remain open.
The amount of people coming and going will be monitored and changes could be made as the situation as the coronavirus develops.