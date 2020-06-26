GREAT FALLS - Have you been having trouble finding something for you and your family to do while still maintaining current health standards like social distancing?
Folks, we are talking about frolfing or Frisbee golfing.
The game is pretty simple, the goal is to simply get the Frisbee in the basket in as few throws as possible.
The Great Falls Disc Golf Association has been growing more and more each year and now the local league they host is seeing its largest turn out in the last five years.
This may seem strange given the current times and health concerns but the current president of the association Drew Kent told us after sitting down with the local health department this sport was very easy to play while maintaining social distancing and health standards.
He went on to tell us how the community behind the game is unlike anything else out their encouraging anyone of any age or skill to come give it a try.
“Be courageous go do something new be courageous get out and experience something new we are welcome to anybody and everybody we just really enjoy being with people and just doing something that we all like to do.” Drew Kent, President, Great Falls Disc Golf Association
“Because it is physically accessible to most people children can play it and feel like they are making progress and lots of other sports can be intimidating to children so this is a nice one that offers that flexibility to all skill levels and all abilities.” Maggie Kent, Vice-President Great Falls Disc Golf Association
Now in Great Falls, there are three courses and across the treasure state, there are over a dozen courses for people to try out.
The group here in the electric city meets every Sunday at four pm right here at Warden Park. For more information, you can check out the link.