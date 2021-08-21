Nurse turnover rate continues to increase across Central Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The nurse turnover rate is continuing to increase in 2021, making it even harder for healthcare organizations to make it through the pandemic.
Just like many healthcare organizations around town, The Ivy at Great Falls says tightened regulations and stress has caused many workers to take another route.
With normal workdays turning into 15-hour shifts, many workers are completely getting out of the nursing business or taking a job that is being less impacted by the pandemic.
Thankfully The Ivy at Great Falls has been fortunate enough to keep enough nurses in place to keep operations running but to keep the nurse retention high in all areas, Executive Directory Timothy Rock says there's something that needs to be done.
"The health care organizations need to ban together and get the legislation to try to pass bills that will promote nurse education. I don't think we're having enough nurses go through the program and I think that is one of the number one reasons for the nursing shortage, is the lack of producing nurses," said Rock.
According to this year’s NSI National Health Care Retention & RN Staffing report, last year the turnover rate for registered nurses increased by 2.8%, and currently sits just above 18%.
Originally, over a third of hospitals anticipated they would increase staff going into this year but to keep workers, let alone gain more workers, Rock believes there are some strategies that may help get this done.
"I think team building, comradery, motivation, and retention programs. Trying to get involved in our employee's lives to try and help them with whatever they're going through. It’s a very stressful job and they need to know that the companies, the health care, the community cares about the well-being as much as they care about the well-being of everyone else that they're caring for."
Colleges in Great Falls are finding different ways to help build their nursing programs for future nurses but health officials say it could be a while before things get back to normal.