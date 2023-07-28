GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade County Elections Office is sending out NVRA notices to registered voters.
The National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) lets voters confirm if they have moved, asks them to update their registration and tasks the election administrators with removing people who do not respond to confirmation mailings, and fail to vote in two federal general elections.
Cascade County Clerk and Recorder Sandra Merchant sent a release Friday, saying 11,884 currently registered voters fit the criteria.
The first NVRA notice has been sent out, and if no response is received within 30 days, a second notice will be issued.
If there is no response within another 30 days, the voter will be inactivated.
Merchant says that it is critical that if you receive a notice that you follow the instructions to fill it out and return it to the Office at PO Box 2305, Great Falls, MT, 59403 to update your registration.
“With a large multi-year NVRA backlog in our records from prior years we will be contacting a high volume of voters and deeply appreciate your cooperation so we may process these as efficiently as possible to be sure our voter registration list is up to date,” Merchant said.
