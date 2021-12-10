GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A blizzard warning has been issued for the Northern Rocky Mountain Front through Sunday morning, and people are being advised to avoid travel.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), over a foot of snowfall is possible over Marias Pass and most of the mountains of Glacier County, with lower amounts over the immediate eastern plains.
The heaviest snowfall is expected to fall from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm Saturday.
In addition, wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour are anticipated through Saturday evening that will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow, possibly creating whiteout conditions.
NWS is asking people to consider delaying travel as it may be very difficult to impossible at times on US Hwy 89 from Browning to the Canadian border, and US Hwy 2 from Browning to Marias Pass from Saturday morning through Sunday morning.