GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Every month we introduce you to someone in the Treasure State who goes above and beyond to help their community, giving them the title of “Good Samaritan”.
This month we are going to Great Falls to talk with a woman who is a patriot through and through. Terry Thompson is the CEO of the Great Falls Realtors Flag Project.
In order to keep old glory flying high over the Electric City year-round it can cost over $5,000.
Due to the high winds in our area, the flag project goes through three to five flags every year, and that’s where Terry comes in.
For the past 14 years she has helped organize events like the annual Friends of the Flag Golf Tournament, where all of the proceeds go directly to this project.
“It’s a true symbol of the constitution, and everything that America was founded on, and I believe in those principles and the liberties that we have because of the people that have fought to keep that flag flying,” Thompson said.
“Terry is inspiring, and I think that's what she does, she inspires and that's what the American flag does. And when I see that I feel a sense of pride to be part of a community with people like Terry,” Doug Day, with The Advocates, said.
If you want to help keep this flag flying be sure to check your energy bill. There are inserts sent out regularly and you can return them with your donation.
In the meantime, if you know a Good Samaritan in your community, click here to nominate them.