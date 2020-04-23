GREAT FALLS- A man with outstanding warrants from the City of Great Falls was arrested on Wednesday and found with a syringe and needle in his pocket.
Court documents say the officer arrested Aldred Ameline on the outstanding city warrants, and while he was being searched, Ameline advised he had a needle in his pocket.
Ameline initially stated the needle was empty, however, the officer affidavit says when the officer removed the syringe and needle from a breast pocket, Ameline saw there was liquid inside and said, “[w]ell, that’s a felony.”
Ameline then stated that he was a “junkie,” and that he forgot the needle was loaded.
Aldred Ameline scored a level three on the Pre-trial Safety Assessment tool.
Court documents say Ameline as an extensive criminal history including felony and misdemeanor convictions, and in 2003, he was convicted in the Federal system of assault resulting in serious bodily injury and sentenced to the Federal prison system.
Aldred Arnold Ameline has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.