GREAT FALLS- A disturbance between two people lead to one being charged for criminal possession of dangerous drugs Monday night.
Court documents say the disturbance was between Shannon Chippewa and her brother.
When the officer arrived, he talked to Chippewa’s brother, who said she “went crazy’ on him and that he attempted to “detain” her several times before just leaving the house.
The officer then went into the house and talked to Chippewa who stated that her brother accused her of hitting their mother, which made her upset.
Chippewa would not elaborate more on the disturbance more than saying it was a shaving match according to court documents.
While talking to Chippewa, the officer saw a small baggie containing a white crystalline substance in plain view on the ground next to her bed.
The officer confirmed with Chippewa that it was her room, Chippewa saying no one else ever went into her room.
The officer then picked up the bag off the floor and held it up, Chippewa immediately saying “Oh, I dropped that,” before asking the officer to take her to jail already according to the officer affidavit.
When Chippewa was asked when the last time she used meth she stated, “Maybe two days ago or maybe today. I don’t know.”
A field test kit was used and the substance reflected positive for methamphetamine according to court documents.
Chippewa was taken into custody and transported to the Cascade County Detention Center.
Shannon Bird Chippewa has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs.