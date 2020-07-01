GREAT FALLS - Police training around the nation has been called into question but what does law enforcement training look like here in the Treasure State?
Every year GFPD puts into place 26 pieces of training to keep officers here in Great Falls as up to date as possible.
During these training's every year officers are required to get at least 20 hours of training.
This number can vary depending on job title specifics but the 20 hours is the bare minimum.
When it comes down to becoming an officer the academy here in Montana focuses on training officers on the basics for different responses including de-escalation and firearm training.
But the pieces of training don’t stop there in fact when asked about different pieces of training opportunities have in the great falls area, Lieutenant Doug Otto said this.
“You name it it’s out there so we take a look at all the different things that are out there we have people always put in requests in to improve themselves and you know budgetary things keep us from attending a lot of things but we do our best to get people what we can do or we even host pieces of training to make sure that uh we get a little bit of an opportunity for our folks to come here locally and do the stuff.” Lieutenant Doug Otto, Great Falls Police Department.
GFPD will also be doing use of force training at the end of the year with some new additions to help officers understand different situations and the appropriate responses for them.
More resources on Officer training requirements for Montana can be found here and here.