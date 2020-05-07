GREAT FALLS- A traffic stop for an altered registration sticker led to a woman being charged with several counts, including tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
Court documents say Great Falls Police Officers initiated a stop on a red Honda Passport for what appeared to be an altered registration sticker on the license plate.
The registration sticker showed that it expired in January of 2020, but it had been altered to read that it expired in May of 2020.
When officers contacted the driver of the car, Ryann Oscar, she only provided officers with a tribal ID and a title to the car.
Officers asked if Oscar had a driver’s license and she said she did not.
After officers asked Oscar about her license, she opened the front pocket of her wallet and officers observed two syringes inside.
The officers then asked if those were syringes in the front pocket of her wallet and Oscar replied “No” before trying to conceal the syringes by zipping the pocket closed.
Oscar was then ordered by officers to put her purse on the dash and advised her to step out of the car.
Once out of the car, officers put Oscar under arrest for tampering with evidence, and during a pat search, an officer found a package of Suboxone with one tablet inside.
A check of the Criminal Justice Information Network found Oscar had a suspended driving license and the car had no insurance coverage.
Ryann Oscar scored a level two on the Pre-Trial Safety Assessment Tool and court documents note she was out on bond at the time.
Ryann Lynn Oscar has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, driving while suspended/revoked, failure to carry proof of liability insurance, operating a vehicle with expired registration and displaying fictitious or altered license plates.