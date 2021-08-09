GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Law enforcement responded to Benefis Sunday after a woman reportedly kicked an ER doctor in the face.
Several Great Falls police officers responded to Benefis ER at 3:52 pm Sunday for a report of an active disturbance.
When officers arrived, they made contact with Laurasu Pepion, who was reportedly secured to an ER bed and violently thrashing.
Court documents say it took multiple ER staff, including nurses and security guards, along with officers to gain control of Peipon.
ER staff told officers they witnessed Peipon kick a doctor in the face, causing bodily injury.
The doctor confirmed to an officer she had been injured after being kicked and the officer identified several witnesses to the incident.
Based on witness statements, probable cause was found to arrest Peipon for assault for knowingly injuring the doctor.
Peipon was advised that she was under arrest and placed in handcuffs, placed in a patrol car with assistance from ER security and officers and transported to the Cascade County Detention Center.
Documents note that Peipon had already had a spit hood placed over her face from a previous incident, and that because she had kicked a doctor and was continuing to violently thrash, she was placed in leg restraints.
While at the detention center, an officer found a single loose round blue pill with “C 1” written on it which was later identified as Clonazepam, a CSA schedule IV drug. Documents say Peipon did not have any prescription bill bottles with her property.
Laurasu Tamika Pepion has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs and assault.