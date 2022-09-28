FORT BENTON, Mont. - Law enforcement was notified after a Fort Benton High School student advised a teacher of a concerning text message.
The Fort Benton Police Department says officers responded immediately to investigate.
At this time, they say there is no threat, and the text message was vague and had no reference to Fort Benton or any other schools.
According to the Fort Benton Police Department, the student now believes it was a misunderstanding, however, agencies from outside Fort Benton were contacted for additional follow-up.
Officers were placed at the high school and elementary school Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.
