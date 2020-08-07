Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY THIS EVENING, WITH DECREASING WINDS EXPECTED BY THE MID- TO LATE EVENING HOURS. * WINDS...WEST 20 TO 30 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 14 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY COULD CREATE DIFFICULT CONDITIONS TO CONTAIN ANY NEW FIRE STARTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. && MOLDAN