GREAT FALLS- Officers tased a man several times after he was caught trying to steal a truck out of someone’s garage to leave Great Falls.
A Cascade County Sheriff’s Deputy O’Neal and Corporal Darby were dispatched to a house on August 6 for a report of suspicious activity.
Court documents say a person reported seeing a man leave his bike across the street and walk into a detached garage about 15 feet from the house.
While Deputy O'Neal was driving to the house, Corporal Darby had already arrived and said to use the side entrance to the garage of the house.
Deputy O’Neal joined Corporal Darby in the garage and saw a man, later identified as Jonathan George Graves, sitting in the driver’s seat of a blue Chevrolet truck with the windows up.
Court documents say Graves’ left hand was hidden in his lap, and that he was given multiple commands by the two to show his hands and exit the car.
According to documents, Graves said something about how he was not going back to prison and wanted law enforcement to shoot him, Graves telling the officers, “you make your move and I’ll make mine.”
When Corporal Darby tried to open the truck door it was locked, and Graves would not get out of the car despite commands from the officers.
Corporal Darby then broke the passenger side window when Graves tried to hide his movements under a sleeping bag in the truck.
Graves told the officers to get away from him, and Deputy O’Neal told Graves he was going to get tased.
Graves then abruptly opened the driver’s side door and tried to leave the car, court documents saying Corporal Darby then deployed his taser which hit Graves in his upper back.
Deputy O’Neal moved around the back of the truck and grabbed Graves’ hands, but Graves had pinned himself between the wall and the driver’s side of the truck, and the deputy was unable to move him.
Graves was given several orders from Deputy O’Neal to stop resisting and allow him to place him into custody.
When asked if he had any weapons, Graves said that he did, but would not specify what the weapon was or where it was.
As Deputy O’Neal tried to dislodge Graves and place him in custody, Graves said he did not want to go back to prison.
After being warned again that he would get tased, Graves suddenly slammed the trucks open driver’s side door closed with his body, which hit Deputy O’Neal’s head.
Graves was then on the floor, Deputy O’Neal wrestling with him to get him on his chest.
Graves then tried to get away by crawling underneath the truck, Corporal Darby deploying his taser a second time and hitting him in the upper chest, court documents noting the probes did not provide a good connection.
Graves crawled out of under the truck into the main area of the garage, and Corporal Darby grabbed him and pinned him to the garage door while Deputy O’Neal came around the side of the truck and removed his taser from its holster.
Court documents say Graves was being non-compliant, actively resisting and physically resistant to orders, and Deputy O’Neal deployed his taser.
The taser did not contact Graves, and Deputy O’Neal then drive stunned him three times on his upper left thigh until Graves verbally submitted and allowed himself to be placed in handcuffs.
After being placed in handcuffs, a pocket knife was found in Graves’ front left pocket.
Deputy O’Neal noticed a cap to a syringe on the ground to the back of the truck, Graves saying he had used illegal drugs four days before. Corporal Darby also located a used syringe near the sleeping bag that was outside of the truck.
After being secured, Graves stated he was planning on stealing the truck to leave Great Falls.
The steering column of the truck was also damaged by Graves in an attempt to steal the truck, the owner saying that it was undamaged before.
Due to tasers being used, medical personnel responded and checked Graves, and after he was cleared he was transported to the Cascade County Detention Center.
Court documents note a criminal history check on Graves showed multiple prior convictions, and that Graves advised he was an absconded parolee out of Cut Bank.
Jonathan George Graves has been charged with burglary, theft, assault on peace officer or judicial officer, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass to vehicles.