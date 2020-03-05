GREAT FALLS - In light of several major crimes over the past few months in both the Electric City and Cascade County, law enforcement and city officials held a town hall Thursday night to talk to community members about the rise of criminal activity in recent years.
Police Chief David Bowen and County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter joined Mayor Bob Kelly and County Attorney Josh Racki on the stage, kicking off the town hall by breaking down the numbers.
One statistic that got reactions from the crowd came from Slaughter, who referred to a 2018 study showing how the crime rate in the area has only increased by 173% since 2010.
Both the police chief and county sheriff had some different ideas about what's contributing to that rising number, but one thing they did agree on was the impact of the 2017 Justice Reinvestment Program on law enforcement. The program was created bills meant to save space in prisons for people who posed bigger risks to public safety, while trying to tackle rising incarceration fees and population growth in jails.
"[The program] just really hampered law enforcment's efforts,” said Bowen. “[It] limited law enforcement's ability to arrest for certain crimes, it prioritized the urgent release of offenders.”
The bills in place also limited law enforcement’s ability to arrest for certain crimes and limited probation and parole ability to revoke offenders and send them back to prison, according to Bowen.
Slaughter had similar thoughts on the program. “It’s not working, it’s not going the way it was designed,” he said.
In efforts to combat the rise in crime, both GFPD and CCSO say they'll continue to use the task forces they've created in recent years, while using the resources they have to try and solve overpopulation in the county jail.
While law enforcement focuses on those efforts, they may also push to put an end to the justice reinvestment act in the year to come.