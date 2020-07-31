GREAT FALLS- An investigation is ongoing after a fire on the Great Falls High School Campus.
A release from Great Falls Fire Rescue says the fire happened on the GFHS campus on the evening of July 30.
The release says the fire appears to have been intentionally set, and arson investigators in conjunction with the Great Falls Police Department Detectives are investigating.
The arson task force is working with the Great Falls School District and looking for two young men who were seen leaving the area shortly before the fire was reported.
If you have any information regarding the issue, you are asked to contact the Great Falls Fire Department or Police Department.