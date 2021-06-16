GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On June 14, the Great Falls Crime Task Force held a meeting to talk about drugs and related crimes happening within the city.

In that meeting, DEA Agent Stacy Zinn-Brittain said there is evidence that the Mexican drug cartel is actively communicating with people in the community.

"Y’all are being targeted by Mexico directly... They're actively communicating with people here and we're not able to intercept them," said Zinn.

She says this all started about a year ago and the cartel is extremely tech-savvy.

She went on to say they are typically anywhere 2-4 steps ahead of law enforcement.

"We're on the cusp of a tidal wave of more drugs flowing into this area. With lack of manpower, with the lack of technology, with the legalization of marijuana. If we don't turn this ship around, we're in a load of hurt," said Zinn.

Everyone in the meeting agreed that there is a major drug problem in Great Falls, including the Violent Crimes Task Force

"Violent crime is what we're trying to prevent. The primary focus is high-level offenders who are responsible for a disproportionate amount of crime within the community. I'm going to tell you right now, most of that crime is drug-related crime," said the task force.

Zinn says in cities like Bozeman and Missoula, you see a high turnover rate when it comes to drug traffickers.

In Great Falls, however, officials are seeing skilled generational traffickers - and the pandemic didn't help matters.

"During the COVID when travel was restricted, investigators saw a significant increase in drugs being transported via parcel services like FedEx, UPS, and USPS. In 2020 investigators identified multiple meth packages that were sent from the Desert Hot Springs, California area to a Great Falls motel... Parcel companies use no screening methods for packages, no x-rays, no K9," said Sgt. Jason Mitchell with the Russell Country Drug Task Force.

Last week police chief Jeff Newton put out information showing that there were 254 more narcotic crimes reported in 2020 than in 2019.

"In 2021, our HIDTA unit seized 19 pounds of meth and 2 pounds of heroin just this year already," said Newton.

When it comes to investigations, because of the limited resources Mitchell says they have to focus on cases that are a risk to the public and many cases can take years to complete.

To watch the meeting, click here.