GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Old COVID-19 cases in Cascade County from November and December 2020 will be reported on the State dashboard in the coming days.
The Cascade City-County Health Department says on Thursday, April 8, there should have been 5 new cases; however, 35 cases were reported on the State’s COVID-19 case dashboard meaning that 30 of these cases are older. On Friday, April 9, 76 total cases were reported by State, but only 4 of are current cases, leaving 72 older cases.
According to the health department, the older cases all tested positive in November and December, and are a part of data clean-up efforts different than what the county experienced a few weeks ago.
All the old cases do not affect the current COVID-19 response in Cascade County.
When issues like these occur, the Cascade City-County Health Department reports them in a particular way on their blue COVID-19 Daily Update slides, using the first number to show new cases, and brackets to indicate old cases.