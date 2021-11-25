GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Treasure State is home to so many holiday traditions, tree lightings, parades and of course decorations.
In Great Falls an old tradition is coming to an end as the owner of over 1,200 nativity scenes looks to sell her collection.
Carol Olthoff has been collecting nativity scenes since 1964.
The collection takes around three months to set up, display and take down.
She says she is ready to sell because of it has been taking away from enjoying the holidays with her family
“Even if you don't want to buy, it's not, it's not about the sale, it's about the joy of getting to see all the medians and what Christmas means,” Olthoff said.
The collection is open for the public to view and purchase from Dec. 6 through Jan. 8 from noon to 6 pm every day.
If you would like a private viewing or to see the collection before it is set up you can call Olthoff to make an appointment at (406)799-0712.
All of the nativity scenes will be on display at liberty hall, 721 10th Ave. South, across the street from the Arby’s.