Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Cascade County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel, especially for high profile vehicles. High winds may move loose debris and light weight objects. Isolated power outages possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&