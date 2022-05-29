GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Electric City Water Park is opening for the summer on Friday, June 3, and those enjoying some fun in the sun will see some changes.
Great Falls Park and Recreation (GFPR) announced the Flow Rider will be closed this season, but the lazy river and the riptide slide will remain open.
Tubes are being provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
While the Flow Rider is not operating, the new Kersplash Climbing Wall is making its debut at the park.
“Kersplash makes a bold visual statement with clear climbing wall panels that feature red, yellow and orange hand holds in varying shapes and sizes for climbers to use,” GFPR wrote. “Children and adults alike enjoy the challenge of the climb, as well as the exhilarating plunge back into the water.”
The pricing for the park has also changed this year, with one price providing access to the whole park: $8 for adults and $5 for youth 3 to 12.
You can do lap swimming before the park opens for the day Monday through Thursday from 10:00 am to 11:30 am, with one lane staying open all day starting June 13.
The cost for lap swimming will be $4.00 a day or $40 a month.
Water Walking will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:00 am to 7:45 am and will cost $4.00 a day or $40 a month.
For more information, you can contact the Park and Recreation office at 406-771-1265.
