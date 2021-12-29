GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Tensions are rising in the Electric City with residents and businesses at odds over the growing homeless population.
The rate of homelessness has been increasing in Montana for years.
Right now, The Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates roughly 1,545 people are homeless in the Treasure State.
With only one homeless shelter in Great Falls, the First United Methodist Church of Great Falls is allowing homeless people to stay on their property.
"This is what we do. This is our business as the church. We do for the least of them, our brothers, as Jesus commands us to do. We are doing God's work. And what's important to God are people," said Rev. Jeff Wakeley, pastor of the church.
"There's anywhere from 15 to 25 people over there every night. We have lots of problems with drinking and yelling and screaming and fighting. They attack each other all the time, we've had people with wheelchairs, we've had people with dogs, it's filthy, they go to the bathroom in the bushes," said Peggy Ohare Becker, owner of Midtown Motel and Perkins.
Ohare Becker tells Montana Right Now that it's not just the yelling and screaming happening, as things at times have gotten physical.
"A couple of weeks ago they broke a big front window. And they're scary, when they're out of control they're scary. I have a desk clerk who they threw a glass of water on. And then the same employee they beat on his truck until he went and stopped them," said Ohare Becker.
"There are a few bad apples, there's those who cause trouble and commit crime. And so the rest of the homeless are painted by their actions, are effective by their actions, and so it's also a very complex problem," said Wakeley.
Wakeley says there are rules to staying on the church property and they have to follow all laws, including open container laws and no drugs.
If he sees this he will ask them to leave or call the police, and he encourages businesses or the public if they see this to call the police as well.
"I'm not anti-Christian. But why isn't someone Christian to me when my business, certainly this hurts my business? At night, I have people who don't want to come here," said Ohare Becker.
Overall, Wakeley tells Montana Right Now this problem has only grown due to the housing crisis in Great Falls.
"The issue here is the communities’ failure, and I'm talking about the whole communities’ failure to deal with this homeless issue in a new or effective way. What we're doing all these years is not effective, it's not helping, and it's not been managed very well. So we're doing what the church does," said Wakeley.
Wakeley is hoping to gather civic and religious leaders together in January to come up with a more permanent solution to the homeless issue, and that includes talking about another homeless shelter.