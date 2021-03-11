GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Starting Saturday, March 13, CVS will begin offering vaccine appointments in one store in Montana.
The CVS in Great Falls will open booking for vaccine appointments starting March 13.
Vaccines will be given on an appointment-only basis and will begin to be administered to those eligible as soon as Sunday, March 14.
Those eligible can sign up in advance via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and those without online access can contact customer service by calling (800) 746-7287.
“We’re increasing the number of active stores and expanding to additional states as fast as supply allows, with the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “We’re also focused on priority populations, including vulnerable communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic as well as teachers and school support staff.”