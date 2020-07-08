What was first reported to police as two deaths in a major vehicle accident this afternoon, has turned into one person dead and another fighting for their life.
Great Falls Police Department Lieutenant Doug Otto tells KFBB a car struck a motorcycle on 10th Avenue South at 39th Street, leaving both drivers with life-threatening injuries.
Both were sent to Benefis, and the driver of the car has died, however, the motorcyclist is still alive with life-threatening injuries as of the writing of this article.
Otto says no one else was involved in the accident.
We're still waiting to find out details of what exactly happened. Investigators are still on scene and you are asked to avoid the area.
GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Police Department is reporting a major crash on 10th Avenue South at 39th Street.
All eastbound lanes are shut down from 38th Street to 40th Street until further notice GFPD says.
Anyone in the area is being asked to use 9th Avenue South to 43rd Street as an alternative route.
Great Falls Fire Rescue and Great Falls Emergency Services are on scene as well.