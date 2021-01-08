GREAT FALLS, Mont. - This morning a family was forced to flee their home after it went up in flames on the 1900 block of 6th Avenue North.
Neighbors we spoke with tell us that they heard sirens blaring around 6:00 am and they couldn't believe they were that close.
The fire had already fully engulfed one home and was spreading to a second.
Firefighters quickly learned there were five people inside the first home and were able to get everyone out safely. However, two of three dogs did die in the fire.
The house engulfed in flames is considered a total loss and everyone in the home has been put in contact with the Red Cross. The other home only sustained minor fire damage.
Great Falls Fire Rescue has determined the cause of the fire to be incendiary and they are handing the investigation over to the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD).
We have reached out to GFPD to see what exactly the incendiary device was that started the fire and will update you with that information when it becomes available.