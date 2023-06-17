HEART BUTTE, Mont. - One person was killed and another was injured in a crash near Heart Butte Friday night.
According to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), a Ford F-150 on BIA Route 1 entered a left-hand curve at a high rate of speed before leaving the road to the right.
The driver then over-corrected to the left, causing the truck to rotate and slide off the road.
The truck furrowed into the soft dirt, causing it to tip and roll two times before coming to a rest on its wheels.
MHP reports the driver, a 51-year-old woman from Heart Butte, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.
A 20-year-old passenger who was wearing a seat belt during the crash was injured and taken to Indian Health Services.
Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.