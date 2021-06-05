GLASGOW, Mont. - A person was reported to be found deceased after a structure fire was reported near Glasgow Friday.

KLTZ Glasgow reports the fire was reported at 11:35 am Friday on Fox Farm Road between Glasgow and Nashua.

Multiple units with the Long Run Fire Department and volunteers responded to the fire.

Embers from the fire reached other property including surrounding fields and the structure was a complete loss.

The fire has since been extinguished, and it was confirmed a single person was found inside deceased according to the report.

At this time the case is under investigation by the Valley County Sheriff’s Office and Long Run Fire Command.

The identity of the individual has not yet been released.