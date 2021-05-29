ROOSEVELT COUNTY, Mont. - A man was injured and a woman was killed in a crash on US-2, mile marker 628/BIA Route 1 near Brockton.

Montana Highway Patrol reports a 2005 Ford Taurus was traveling eastbound on BIA Route 1 Friday night when it left the north side of the road.

After it left the road, the car then went through the ditch and came to a rest in the bottom of a culvert.

The 35-year-old male driver of the car was injured and taken to St. Vincent’s hospital. A 34-year-old female passenger from Brockton was deceased on arrival.

According to MHP, neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and alcohol and speed are suspected factors.