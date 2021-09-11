CHOTEAU, Mont. - One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital after a crash near Choteau Friday night.
A Ford F-150 was driving westbound on S-221 when it drifted off the edge of the road Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports.
The truck reportedly corrected onto the roadway and crossed the center line.
The driver then overcorrected to the right, causing the truck to enter a broadside skid before the vehicle rotated off the road again, becoming airborne and rolling several times after hitting the ground.
A 27-year-old woman from Great Falls was driving the truck and was fully ejected and was declared deceased on scene. She was reported to have not been wearing a seat belt.
A passenger, a 31-year-old man from Kent, Washington, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was injured and was taken to Benefis.
Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash according to MHP.