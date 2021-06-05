BROWNING, Mont. - One was killed and two others were injured in a crash on Starr School Road Thursday night.

Montana Highway Patrol reports that on Thursday around 11:11 pm, a 1997 Ford F250 was driving eastbound on Starr School Road when it went into a slight left curve.

The Ford then left the right side of the road over an approach and rolled into a field where it hit a fence and a power pole, coming to a rest on its wheels.

All three occupants were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the car.

The driver, a 19-year-old male from Browning was killed.

Two passengers, a 16-year-old female and a 15-year-old female were injured.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, road conditions at the time were bare and dry, and speed was a factor in the crash.