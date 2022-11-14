GALSGOW, Mont. - A person was hospitalized after a BNSF train hit a vehicle at a railroad crossing east of Glasgow on Highway 2 Monday morning, according to the Valley County Sheriff's Office.
The crash occurred near mile-marker 546 between Glasgow and Whatley at around 8:30 a.m.
VCSO said in a release the train hit the front passenger part of the vehicle and threw the vehicle into a ravine on the south side of the tracks--the only person in the vehicle was extracted and transported to the hospital.
The train was going about 58-miles-per-hour at the time of the crash.
MHP and BNSF officials are investigating the crash.
