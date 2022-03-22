SUN PRAIRIE, Mont. - Just before 3pm on Tuesday Vaughn Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near 639 Madison Way in Sun Prairie. By the time the call came out one shed had already been destroyed and the fire was moving towards a propane tank.
Blake Eagle Volunteer and MANG Fire Departments were called out to help put the fire out. Within about 30 minutes crews had the fire contained. No injuries have been reported.
Ken Hanks with Vaughn Fire and Rescue told our reporter on scene they don't know what caused the fire and it is under investigation.
One shed is considered a total loss while another was damaged.
Hanks added the wind and dry weather did not help the situation this afternoon and told our reporter on scene, until we get some more moisture, it's important to be cautions. Despite those conditions open burning is legal right now in Cascade County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.