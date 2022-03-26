BELT, Mont. - The City of Belt has had a resident deputy from the Cascade County Sheriff's Office for over a year, and so far, it's been a success.
Last year, we were able to chat with Deputy Logan Livingston and Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.
Livingston was selected and relocated to Belt in January of 2021 to help bridge a gap between the community and law enforcement, and as Sheriff Slaughter tells us resources need to be spread out across the county.
“It helps with response times, it helps save people's lives when necessary,” Sheriff Slaughter said. “But then the other factor is the community factor. the factor that it's really important that law enforcement and the community are one and that they have a relationship."
Deputy Livingston has created relationships with the community and schools and says his porch is always open if you want to talk to him.
"One of the best parts is a- I get to live in a smaller community and still have access to two restaurants and a grocery store, no long trips to Great Falls if I need to get something. It's been great interacting with the business owners in this community and just being out in this community and talking to everybody," Livingston said.
Residents we spoke with tell us they are happy he's a part of the community.
