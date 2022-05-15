GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) says everyone involved in a crash in town walked away with only minor injuries.
A -Shift Engine 3, Medic 4 and Medic 1 responded to a two-vehicle roll-over crash on 32nd St and 6th Ave S. Sunday.
No extractions were needed and all occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
“Accidents within the city can still be significant so always buckle up!!” GFFR wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.