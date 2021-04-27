OPI host 'virtual teacher job fair' to help rural teacher shortage

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With rural communities struggling to fill teaching positions for years, the Montana Office of Public Instruction is finding a new way to bring educators to these areas.
Instead of recruiting teachers just within the state of Montana, OPI has put together a plan that will allow all school districts to recruit from nearby states as well.
To help Montana recruit and retain the best teachers Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen has launched a virtual teacher job fair.
This job fair is offered to all Montana school districts and allows Montana districts to recruit from a broader professional pool.
"If you're in Eastern Montana and you're right next to North Dakota and South Dakota, could you not do a job fair there where it's more regionally where we could bring in those North Dakota or South Dakota teachers to come into Montana and to migrate into our school system?" Arntzen said.
Unlike schools in bigger cities, Montana rural schools are limited when it comes to the teacher pipeline which is why Arntzen believes bringing in more outside resources will be the answer.
Although the first few fairs are considered to be test runs Arntzen says this virtual opportunity will help tremendously down the road.
"It offered both parties the economics. They didn't have to drive somewhere; they didn't have to have any money invested in this. This was free... virtually free," Arntzen said.
More than 180 candidates and 24 Montana school districts participated in the first event, and Arntzen says they will host a second virtual fair in late June.