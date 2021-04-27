OPI host 'virtual teacher job fair' to help rural teacher shortage

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT. ELIANO DUSTY JOSE ALVARADO, A 49 YEAR OLD NATIVE AMERICAN MALE, HAS GONE MISSING. DUSTY IS 5 FEET, 9 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 175 POUNDS, HE HAS BROWN EYES AND IS BALD. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING DENIM JEANS AND A BLACK DICKIES LONG SLEEVE SHIRT. DUSTY HAS NUMEROUS TATTOOS ON HIS CHEST, NECK, BACK, AND BOTH ARMS. DUSTY HAS NOT BEEN SEEN OR HEARD FROM SINCE APRIL 15TH. HE SUFFERS FROM SEVERAL HEALTH ISSUES, DID NOT TAKE HIS REQUIRED MEDICATION WITH HIM, AND THERE IS CONCERN FOR HIS WELL-BEING. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON ELIANO DUSTY JOSE ALVARADO, PLEASE CONTACT THE HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-457-8866 OR DIAL 911.