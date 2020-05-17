GREAT FALLS - It’s been six months since a car struck six-year-old Jordana Hubble right after she got off a school bus in Flathead County. As she continues recovering, her family and the Office of Public Instruction teamed up to spread awareness of driving safety issues using a poster contest.
They’re inviting K-8 students across the state to make posters around school bus safety. Children can craft them physically or digitally, highlighting anything around the topic that’s important to them.
Transportation experts and student organizations will then look over each entry, judging them over their impacts, originality and artistic quality.
Highwood Public Schools is encouraging their own students to participate, and Superintendent Jane Suberg said it’s great for students’ creative expression, while teaching them empathy.
“I think that any chance that we can get our students to, especially in a COVID-19 environment, to think of something other than themselves and the things that aren’t happening when you’re not in school, an opportunity to do something positive for others, and this poster contest is doing that,” said Suberg.
The deadline for entries comes up on Friday, May 29th at 5:00 pm. The winning poster for each grade level will get their work shown at the OPI building, official website and official social media pages.
You can find more specific rules and guidelines for submissions at OPI’s webpage.