GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Starting in the new year, new ordinances brought forward by Great Falls Fire Rescue regarding inspection, testing and maintenance records, as well as audible alarms are going into effect.
Ordinance 3237 requires that all stem inspections, tests and maintenance that are required by the International Fire Code, be conducted by qualified individuals who are licensed to perform work in the City of Great Falls.
Reports of system inspections, tests and maintenance will be submitted to the City’s online reporting vendor.
Training for the City’s reporting vendor, Inspection Reports Online, will be conducted for all life safety system contractors, on January 11, 2022, at the Great Falls Civic Center.
Ordinance 3233 lists the requirements for audible alarms, requiring every person maintaining an audible alarm to notify the Police Department and/or Great Falls Fire Rescue with names and telephone numbers of the persons to be notified to render repairs of service, and secure the premises, during any hour of the day or night that the alarm is actuated.
In addition, the ordinance requires everyone engaged in an alarm business to repair, service, alter, replace, remove, design, sell, lease, maintain, or install alarm systems, must get an Alarm Agent license from Planning and Community Development.
A fee for false activation of alarm systems is also established by the ordinance.
According to the city, a first or second false alarm during any 365-day period will result in a written notice being provided to the owner, licensee and/or other person responsible for the premises.
A third or subsequent alarm during any 365-day period will result in an assessed administrative fee of $100.00 on the owner, licensee, and/or other person responsible for the premises.
For more information on these ordinances, you can contact Great Falls Fire Rescue.