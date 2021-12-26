Weather Alert

...Moderate to heavy snow showers will impact portions of central Lewis and Clark, Pondera, northeastern Glacier, Toole, eastern Teton, and northwestern Cascade Counties through 345 PM MST... At 255 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a line of snow showers along a line extending from 17 miles west of Sunburst to 11 miles south of Cascade. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Visibility one-half mile or less due to falling snow. Expect rapidly changing road conditions. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Low visibility could briefly result in dangerous driving conditions. Locations impacted include... Great Falls, Shelby, Cut Bank, Conrad, Choteau, Cascade, Fairfield, Valier, Sunburst, Dutton, Kevin, Fort Shaw, Brady, Black Eagle, Fort Shaw, Power, Oilmont, Eden, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park and Santa Rita. This includes the following highways... Interstate 15 between mile markers 240 and 397. Highway 200 between mile markers 114 and 139. Highway 2 between mile markers 245 and 306. Highway 89 between mile markers 9 and 57. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Lewis and Clark and Teton Counties, including the Southern Rocky Mountain Front, and Cascade. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&