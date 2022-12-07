Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of North-central Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Blowing and drifting snow may significantly reduce visibility and cause partial lane blockages PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&