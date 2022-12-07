GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Organizations in the Electric City are receiving funds from the City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
The Great Falls City Commission approved a recommendation to fund fourteen submissions to local businesses using $2,884,557.00 of the ARPA funds allocated to the City.
The following projects were approved:
- Alliance for Youth - $287,278.00 for Improving Mental Health and Reducing Violence by Strengthening Parent-Child Relationships – Funds will be used to enact evidence-based practices at the Alliance for Youth Headquarters including Parent Mediation, Nurturing Parenting, Circle of Parents, Youth Mental Health First Aid, and Question, Persuade, and Refer. This program is designed to directly address abuse in our community and is anticipated to benefit hundreds of residents.
- Cascade County Historical Society - $56,595.00 for Technology Upgrades to Ozark Club at Cascade County History Museum – Funds will be used to install hardware increasing the remote gathering capacity of the Museum. This will mitigate current and future health concerns and allow for remote participation in Museum special events.
- Discovery Family Counseling Services – $49,000.00 for Expansion of Services – Funds will be used to expand the mental health therapy services available for children as young as three years old. Specifically, Discovery will implement programs designed to treat behavioral health concerns in youth through “play therapy”. Additionally, Discovery will remodel a portion of its building to be used for this specific purpose.
- Great Falls Voyagers – $600,000.00 for Centene Stadium Field Repair – Funds will be used to make repairs to the playing surface. This will ensure the ongoing viability of a facility that is used by professional, amateur, and local school teams. Also, maintains a valuable tourism draw and local business partner in the Great Falls community.
- Great Falls College Montana State University (GFCMSU) - $197,350.00 for Job Training and Education for At-Risk Youth – Funds will be used to initiate a new program that will provide job training to at-risk youth ages 16 and older and those re-entering the work force. The training framework will focus on Education, Construction Training, Work Ethic/Job Readiness Training, Leadership/Community Service, and Case Management/Career Development.
- Great Falls Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic - $70,894.00 for Early Intervention Speech/Language/Feeding Outreach Support – This program will reduce barriers preventing children from accessing therapy by providing speech/language/feeding therapy on site in daycare centers, homes, or other youth focused locations. This will alleviate barriers arising from transportation limitations or work schedule conflicts.
- Great Falls Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) - $215,000.00 for Development of a Tourism Master Plan – This plan will utilize assessments conducted by professional consultants to evaluate Great Falls’ current and potential status as a tourism destination. The plan will serve as the foundation for short and long term strategies for marketing and increasing the appeal of Great Falls to visitors. Note – this project was not awarded full requested amount.
- Helping Hands - $49,900.00 for Operation of a Food Pantry in Downtown Great Falls – Helping Hands is located in the downtown area and provides food, hygienic items, and clothing to individuals facing financial hardship. These funds will bolster the in-place budget.
- Ideal Option - $228,980.00 for Increasing Access to Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) – Ideal Options offers substance use disorder treatment in Great Falls. Ideal Option is looking to increase access in the City by opening a second location. These funds will be used to offset the expenses incurred in the first six months of this new location.
- NeighborWorks Great Falls - $496,810.00 for Increased Owner-Built Home, or Mutual Self-Help Program (MSHP), Operations – This award will allow for increased and future-looking operations associated with the MSHP. These new activities will include development of a Master Plan, compilation/submission of required filings, and engineering documents. These funds will contribute to the eventual construction of 100 new homes. The proposed development is located at the 33rd Ave. South and 13 th St. South.
- Opportunities Inc. - $97,750.00 for Mitigation Improvements to Facility – Social Distancing considerations rendered the small Opportunities Inc. headquarters waiting room inoperable during the pandemic. Individuals seeking assistance were asked to leave and return later. Financial and transportation limitations made multiple trips to the office unfeasible for many seeking services. These funds will be used to expand the area and create a safer and healthier environment for people waiting for appointments.
- Peace Place - $375,000.00 for Building Renovation – Peace Place is looking to renovate its new location to create an ideal environment to provide childcare, caregiver support, and respite services. This award will fund the renovation of an existing (and currently empty) downtown location to include classrooms, rest rooms, offices, a kitchen, and other faculties as needed.
- United Way - $85,000 for Early Education Assistance – Funds will be used to coordinate the availability of early childhood education, bridging gaps for children through kindergarten enrollment, and increasing access for underserved populations in conjunction with Great Falls Public Schools.
- YWCA - $75,000.00 for Rental Assistance – The YWCA will use the funds to provide LMI women the financial resources to place first/last month deposits when entering into a new rental agreement. This will assist women in establishing secure homes for their families and simultaneously address homelessness in the City.
According to the City, a Review Committee, comprised of City employees, scored the proposals using a matrix published in the application. In finalizing its recommendation, the Review Committee also considered the Goals and Priorities of ARPA funds use as set by the City Commission:
- Projects serving a significant number of Great Falls Residents; and
- Projects addressing the negative impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Tourism, Travel, and Hospitality industries; and
- Projects addressing an urgent and/or unaddressed need in the community; and
- Projects that have not received funding from other sources since March 31, 2021; and
- Projects that can be completed within the required timeframe.
“I appreciate city staff’s efforts to process, review, and recommend project funding to the City Commission. The City hopes these funds will truly assist residents impacted by COVID,” City Manager Doyon said.
City staff will begin contacting fund recipients to finalize agreements and establish reporting requirements. The City will post updates of funded programs to the City ARPA webpage (https://greatfallsmt.net/Projects).
