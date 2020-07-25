GREAT FALLS - Protesters against racial inequality came together Saturday night for more peaceful demonstrations in Paris Gibson park, bringing discussions on discrimination to the local level based on data from the Electric City.
Onlookers listened as speakers presented their findings on interactions between local law enforcement, and people of color. Traffic stops was one such topic, with the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) giving more citations to Native and African Americans than Caucasian drivers across three years.
“Native Americans and African Americans are stopped more than they should be, based on their proportion of the population. So that tells me they are being overpoliced at this time,” said Helena Lovick, a co-organizer who helped gather and analyze reports from GFPD between 2017 and 2019.
For one woman dropping by, the statistics didn’t surprise her, bringing the topic closer to home.
“This isn’t just an issue that’s far away in urban areas, it’s happening here,” said Elizabeth Brubaker.
With no way to get those details without a few phone calls and hundreds of notes, fellow Organizer Cedrianna Brownell said she’s asking GFPD to increase transparency and consider making information more accessible online.
“That way when you do search it up, you’d just come with that section rather than having to go through thousands of pieces of papers online,” said Brownell.
As Brownell calls on law enforcement to look at ways of lowering potential bias out in the field, Commissioner Mary Sheehy Moe says the city is aware of the issues brought up.
“The commissioners are not blind to this issue, they are not inactive on the issue, and I have found the police to be receptive to the questions that we are asking,” said Sheehy Moe.
With points delivered, Brownell says she hopes people will research the topic in their own time, as efforts for systemic change continues.
This is the city’s fourth protest, since George Floyd died in May while under police custody.