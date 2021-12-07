Organizers prepare to open Fergus County Disaster Relief Fund account

GREAT FALLS, Mont- After battling late-season wildfires for nearly a week fire crews in Central Montana are coming close to putting out the Browning and West Wind fire, but for some residents, the rebuilding phase is just beginning.
The West Wind fire is 100% contained and the Browning fire is 90% contained but for people in the Denton community, their focus is all on helping families get back on their feet.
After the West Wind fire destroyed several homes and businesses in Denton people have been rallying around the small community, donating food, bedding, and cleaning items all with the help of Facebook.
Organizers are also creating a Fergus County Disaster Relief Fund account to address more specific needs for families.
This will be something they can use in the future.
"These disasters are no longer seven years apart they may pile on top of each other and we need something in place to be a little more organized, " said Jennifer Saunders, 4-H Program Assistant.
The Central Montana Foundation will help with the account and organizers are expecting it to be up and running within the next week.
Saunders says they are not accepting any more food and bedding donations because they already have plenty right now.
Fergus County is receiving monetary donations.