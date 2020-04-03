Our Lady of Lourdes host virtual Palm Sunday

GREAT FALLS- As Palm Sunday approaches churches around Great Falls are making sure everyone gets a chance to celebrate their religious holiday, even if that means doing it virtually.
Palm Sunday draws thousands to churches across the nation, but with social distancing orders in place going to church is not necessarily an option this year.
Our Lady of Lourdes Church will continue with the celebration this week, but you won’t have to leave your home to participate.
Mary Jo Stebbins, who is the pastoral assistant, says this holiday is so important that no matter where their visitors are, she wants to allow them to celebrate.
Stebbins says, “Whether you’re praying at home alone off the prayers off the internet or from your bible, and reading the passion by yourself, or if you can participate in a larger way, it's that important.”
Our Lady of Lourdes Church will be providing virtual services until further notice. Click the link for more details. http://www.ollschoolgfmt.org/