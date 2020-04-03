Our Lady of Lourdes host virtual Palm Sunday

Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW AND SLIPPERY ROADS TONIGHT... A WEATHER DISTURBANCE WILL MOVE EASTWARD ACROSS THE REGION TONIGHT. AS A RESULT, EXPECT SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS TO MOVE FROM WEST TO EAST THROUGH THE REGION TONIGHT. VISIBILITY COULD BE REDUCED BELOW ONE HALF MILE AT TIMES IN THE HEAVIER SNOW SHOWERS. OVERALL, SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL GENERALLY BE LESS THAN ONE HALF INCH AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, WITH 1 TO 3 INCHES POSSIBLE ON MOUNTAIN PASSES. WITH TEMPERATURES FALLING BELOW FREEZING, EXPECT WET ROADWAYS TO FREEZE OVER TONIGHT. THUS THOSE WHO PLAN TO TRAVEL LATER TONIGHT AND INTO SATURDAY MORNING SHOULD BE ALERT FOR SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS.