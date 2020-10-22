CASCADE COUNTY - With weeks left to go, county election workers say they’ve received roughly half of their ballots back already. This rise in voter turnout came as a pleasant surprise, but hundreds of caller complaints recently brought their attention to new issues around voter registration.
The workers have spent countless extra hours for weeks, going through out-of-state mail campaigns that falsely ask already registered voters to sign up for their absentee ballots.
“90% of our voters vote by absentee [ballot], so that was kind of a ridiculous mailing,” said Rina Fontana Moore, Cascade County clerk/recorder and elections administrator.
Many of them were already filled-out since they look official, putting pressure on departments like the county election office to filter through and avoid accidental double registrations as they focus on accurately making votes count.
“The mailings that are not correct just add more burden to the departments that are already bursting at the seams, trying to make sure that every ballot is scanned in, every signature is verified, everything is balanced at the end of the day,” said Fontana Moore.
Plus, the election administrator says some content on social media can cause doubt, suggesting that ballots with issues or errors get immediately discarded. “If there’s an issue with the signature, or the lack of a signature, we reach out to those folks, we send them a letter. We call them, we’ll call them next week if we haven’t gotten response from those people. No ballots are getting thrown in the garbage,” she said.
Fontana Moore’s not sure why out-of-state campaigns set their sights on county locals, but whether you see misinformation in the mail or through your screen, she encourages people to fact-check first. You can do this by calling the office directly at (406) 454-6803, or by visiting the My Voter Page online.
Finally, you can tell if a letter or pamphlet is the genuine article if it has the Secretary of State’s official logo.