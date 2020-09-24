GREAT FALLS - The Central Montana Out of the Darkness Walk will be going through some changes this year amid covid-19 but the event while modified is still going to happen.
The walk is being changed to the out of the darkness experience and it will not be a large event like it has been in past years.
They still want people to walk in honor of loved ones or people we know but instead of gathering they want you to do it spaced out so maybe downtown or in your neighborhood.
This way it will keep the message of hope and strength alive while also keeping the walkers safe and socially distanced.
Setting up tables at three different locations, Gibson Park, Malmstrom Airforce base, and one at white silver springs for those who might be traveling into the area from out of town.
These tables will have sign-up sheets for those who participate along with wrist bands and honor beads.
If you do celebrate this year one of the best ways to share will be through social media.
“Because everyone is going to be so spread out I’m encouraging everyone to share pictures of themselves walking and supporting the cause through a special hashtag which is #centralmtootd,” said Tiffany Sweeney, Chair, Central Montana Out of The Darkness Walk
For the statewide experiences they have taken an online shift as well one of those is the silent auction that would normally have been done during the walk.
Another of the special events being offered will be an online yoga class where people will be encouraged to donate to different helpful causes.