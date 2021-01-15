Power Outages MGN

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - NorthWestern Energy reported Friday that a power outage in Great Falls affecting 1,184 customers has been repaired.

NWE Great Falls Outage Jan. 15

NorthWestern Energy reported the outage was repaired at 7:30 p.m.

NorthWestern Energy said the outage in north Great Falls was to allow a tree crew to safely remove a downed tree.

Tags

Locations

News For You