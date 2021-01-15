THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON
ADVISORY FOR DARRELL WADE SPARKS. DARRELL IS A 66 YEAR OLD WHITE
MALE, 6 FOOT 1 INCH TALL, AROUND 190 POUNDS, WITH GRAY HAIR AND
BROWN EYES. DARRELL WENT TO THE BANK THIS MORNING AND HAS NOT BEEN
SEEN SINCE, NOR IS HE ANSWERING HIS PHONE. THERE IS CONCERN FOR
HIS SAFETY. DARRELL MAY BE DRIVING A SILVER 2003 MERCURY SABLE
WITH MONTANA LICENSE PLATE 456124B. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON
DARRELL SPARKS, PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT
406-552-6300 OR CALL 911.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING
ABOVE 5500 FEET...
* WHAT...Snow occurring above 5500 feet. Additional snow
accumulations of one to two inches on mountain passes, with 2 to
4 inches above pass level. Minor snow accumulation of an inch or
less is possible in the valleys.
* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Montana,
mainly at and above mountain pass level.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slick or snow-covered road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greater threat from these snow showers
will be rapid reduction in visibility and rapid accumulation on
roadways. This will mainly impact passes including MacDonald
Pass, Elk Park Pass, Boulder Pass, Chief Joseph Pass, Bozeman
Pass, Deep Creek Pass, and Kings Hill Pass.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&