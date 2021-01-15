Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR DARRELL WADE SPARKS. DARRELL IS A 66 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, 6 FOOT 1 INCH TALL, AROUND 190 POUNDS, WITH GRAY HAIR AND BROWN EYES. DARRELL WENT TO THE BANK THIS MORNING AND HAS NOT BEEN SEEN SINCE, NOR IS HE ANSWERING HIS PHONE. THERE IS CONCERN FOR HIS SAFETY. DARRELL MAY BE DRIVING A SILVER 2003 MERCURY SABLE WITH MONTANA LICENSE PLATE 456124B. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON DARRELL SPARKS, PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-552-6300 OR CALL 911.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING ABOVE 5500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow occurring above 5500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches on mountain passes, with 2 to 4 inches above pass level. Minor snow accumulation of an inch or less is possible in the valleys. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Montana, mainly at and above mountain pass level. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick or snow-covered road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greater threat from these snow showers will be rapid reduction in visibility and rapid accumulation on roadways. This will mainly impact passes including MacDonald Pass, Elk Park Pass, Boulder Pass, Chief Joseph Pass, Bozeman Pass, Deep Creek Pass, and Kings Hill Pass. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&