GREAT FALLS, Mont. - More than $1 million was secured to support affordable housing construction, purchasing, or rehabilitation for low and very-low income families in Great Falls.
The City of Great Falls will receive $1,026,477 in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding made available by the American Rescue Plan according to a release from Senator Jon Tester.
The grants are distributed by HUD through the HOME Investments Partnership Program, which works to expand the supply of decent, affordable housing to low and very low-income families by providing grants to States and local governments to fund housing programs that meet local needs and priorities the release says.
In addition to the funding for Great Falls, $11,459,768 was also secured to be distributed across Montana by the state, $1,211,321 for Billings, and $1,323,209 for Missoula.