GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Drivers across the nation are used to some sort of distraction while driving, like listening to podcasts or catching up on the latest touchdown with local sports radio.
However, according to a recent study done by Gunther Volkswagen Fort Lauderdale, people are turning to social media while driving.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, sending and receiving texts can take your eyes off the road for an average of 4.6 seconds which is the equivalent of driving down a football field at 55 mph blind.
The recent study surveyed 3,100 drivers and found over 15% of Montanans admitted to using social media behind the while and roughly 1 in 5 admitted to taking a selfie while driving.
This isn't just a problem in adults.
A recent survey done by the Montana Office of Public Instruction showed 57% of teens admitted to testing, emailing, or using social media while driving.
And social media behind the wheel is just one distraction drivers face.
“Almost anything you’re doing in your car besides the actual act of driving is distracted driving," said Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.
Montana Right Now was able to do a ride along with Slaughter who says he's seen his fair share of distracted driving in the Treasure State.
“There’s a lot of factors that come in that we see on a daily basis of actions people are doing that are distracting their driving, just as much, sometimes even more than the cell phone. Putting on makeup while driving, I’ve even seen people driving down the interstate reading a book. I’ve seen that before while driving. So, you see a lot of things people are willing to do while operating a car," said Slaughter.
Another thing he pointed out was crime scenes or police investigation distract people because they want to know what's going on.
“I've been on these scenes directing traffic, securing the scene, just doing security and I've had people get in a car accident right in front of me... and the problem is they're looking at it through the lens of their camera to get the footage they want," said Slaughter.
Great Falls has a ban on handheld cell phones while behind the wheel and they aren't alone.
Just under half of Montanans population has some sort of ban on using a phone while driving.
So, what happens if you get caught on your phone while driving in Great Falls?
“If it's their first time that they've done that - we try to educate them. You know, try to make sure they understand what's at risk if they were to say run somebody over cause they were texting and driving," said Slaughter.
According to the city ordinance, you can end up paying between $200-500, serving community service time, and could even lose your license.
On average, distracted driving kills about 3,000 people a year.
Slaughter says something that can help limit distractions is turning on your automatic texts to tell people you can't talk because you're driving and you can find those settings on your phone.
