Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&